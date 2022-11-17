InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Head to Head Comparison

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 134.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

55.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 8.04 $419.19 million $2.47 9.80 InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 7.82 -$5.36 million $0.61 40.31

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.99% 9.33% 1.79% InvenTrust Properties 18.01% 2.60% 1.75%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.