Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 15,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

