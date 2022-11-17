Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,829. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

