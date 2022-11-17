Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.88 and last traded at $110.33. Approximately 6,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

