Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

