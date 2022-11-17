Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 65.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.31. 959,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

