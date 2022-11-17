Invesque Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Invesque in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.59. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

