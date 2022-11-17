Investec Group (LON:INVP) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Investec Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INVP opened at GBX 456.40 ($5.36) on Thursday. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 336.30 ($3.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 413.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.04. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 941.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.35) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

Investec Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £955,661.20 ($1,122,986.13).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

