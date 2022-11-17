Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC):

11/1/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $374.00.

10/28/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $318.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $325.00.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $355.00.

10/27/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $355.00.

10/14/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,419. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.84. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

