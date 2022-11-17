Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL):
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $267.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $265.00 to $260.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $260.00.
- 10/14/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Old Dominion Freight Line had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ ODFL traded down $15.36 on Thursday, hitting $291.81. 10,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day moving average of $270.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
