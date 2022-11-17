Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Management (WM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Waste Management (NYSE: WM):

11/13/2022 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/5/2022 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Waste Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2022 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $173.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Waste Management was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/20/2022 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $169.00.

10/12/2022 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.09. 1,228,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

