Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Investors Title Stock Performance
Shares of ITIC stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24. Investors Title has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73.
Investors Title Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.
Institutional Trading of Investors Title
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
