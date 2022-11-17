Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.50. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.24. Investors Title has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 158.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Investors Title

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.