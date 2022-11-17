IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

IonQ Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 102,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,363. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,158.58%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

