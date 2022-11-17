Isabelle Winkles Sells 1,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $24,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,281.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80.

Shares of BRZE opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

