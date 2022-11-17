iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.25. 21,231,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 5,996,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19.

