iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.40 and last traded at C$27.44. 41,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 77,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.48.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.