iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 8.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,211,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 16,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.