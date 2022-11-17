iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,580. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.82.

