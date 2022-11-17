iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.

University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 19,823,819 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

