iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,226 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $61,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.
ESGU stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,945. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27.
