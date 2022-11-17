iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
ESGU traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $86.99. 1,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,945. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
