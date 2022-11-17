iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,008,531 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $41.40.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

