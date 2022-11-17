iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 682,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,817,488 shares.The stock last traded at $28.84 and had previously closed at $29.73.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

