iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.87. Approximately 2,543,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,019,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

