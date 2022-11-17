iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.68. 30,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 89,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.
