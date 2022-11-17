iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539,688. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.