iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $74.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

