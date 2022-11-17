iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NYSEARCA:ENZL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.77. Approximately 45,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 21,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.83.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

