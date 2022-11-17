iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 19.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $72.27. 2,204,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.