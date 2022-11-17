iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 214,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,976. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
