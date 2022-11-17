iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after buying an additional 162,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.88. 71,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

