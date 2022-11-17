iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.17 and last traded at $121.46. 693,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,103,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.