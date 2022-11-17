iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,004 shares.The stock last traded at $365.92 and had previously closed at $368.98.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.81.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

