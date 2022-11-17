iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,004 shares.The stock last traded at $365.92 and had previously closed at $368.98.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.81.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
