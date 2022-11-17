iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.94. 186,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.24 and its 200-day moving average is $393.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

