iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $394.75. 99,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

