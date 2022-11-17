iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55.

