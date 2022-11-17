Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.10. The stock had a trading volume of 641,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

