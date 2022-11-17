Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.24. 6,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,442. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

