Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

