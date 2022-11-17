Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
See Also
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.