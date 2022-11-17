Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.