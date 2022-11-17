Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Jaguar Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 715.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

