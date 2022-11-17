James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.36

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $23.94. James River Group shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 178,491 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

James River Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.58%.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in James River Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in James River Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in James River Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in James River Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

