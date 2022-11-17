Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 922,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,094. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

