Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Given New $11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBI. CJS Securities started coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of JBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,589. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

