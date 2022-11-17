Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

PRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

PRLD stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

