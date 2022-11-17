Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.44.

HD stock opened at $312.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

