Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 71.13% and a negative net margin of 168.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

