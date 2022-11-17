Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

JEF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

