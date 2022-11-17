Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

