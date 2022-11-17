Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

