Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
